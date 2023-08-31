Sinkhole on Highway 1 diverting traffic into Banff
Traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway has been re-routed through the town of Banff on Thursday evening, creating an even bigger logjam than usual.
A sinkhole seven metres long and two metres wide has opened on the highway. RCMP have closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 between the Norquay and Compound Road exits.
Traffic is being re-directed into town.
The line of traffic is long.
The sinkhole in the eastbound lanes is assessed at 7 metres long and 2 metres wide. Parks Canada crews, Standish Towing, RCMP and Town of #Banff Municipal Enforcement are helping detour TransCanada traffic through town at all main intersections... pic.twitter.com/4ZBHFT5rQc— Banff Town (@Banff_Town) August 31, 2023
Making the detour even more time-consuming is the railway crossing vehicles now must go over.
No word on how long road repairs will take.
Thursday night, two-way traffic will share the westbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway.
