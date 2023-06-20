iHeartRadio

Sinkhole opens in downtown Saskatoon street


image.png

Lanes on 2nd Avenue North were shut down on Tuesday afternoon after a sinkhole opened up near Earl’s Restaurant.

A spokesperson for the city said it appeared to be due to an issue with a storm sewer pipe.

The hole is not connected to recent repair work to the water connection on the south side of the Earl’s building, the city said.

There is no timeline on when it will be fixed, as crews are still assessing the issue.

