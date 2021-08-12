Sinkhole opens on Bronson Avenue at Carleton University following watermain break

City of Ottawa crews continue work to fix a broken watermain and sinkhole near Carleton University that trapped the front wheels of a vehicle during the morning commute.

Emergency crews responded to an "infrastructure failure" on Bronson Avenue at Brewer Way at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Photos on Twitter showed the wheels of a vehicle stuck in a sinkhole on Bronson Avenue.

In a statement, the city says repairs are underway.

"The City of Ottawa is currently investigating the cause of a watermain break that occurred on Bronson Avenue at Brewer Way," said Carol Hall, Manager of Water Distribution, in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

"A vehicle was caught in the resulting hole but has been removed. There have been no injuries reported. The city asks residents to please avoid the area."

A tow truck was called to remove the vehicle from the sinkhole.

"I got there, the front tires were down about halfway, the car was resting on the frame a little bit," said Kyle Davis of Mayday Towing.

"It was actually pretty minor, a lot less than I expected. A little scuff on the corners of the bumper, but a lot less damage than I expected – almost none."

Carleton University student Matt Brenning notes the sinkhole looked "pretty deep."

"That's my biggest fear. I was going to say I'm glad no car found it before anybody else did, but I guess they did."

Bronson Avenue is reduced to one lane northbound at Brewer Way.

