Sioux Valley Dakota Nation man killed in hit-and-run: RCMP

RCMP in Virden are investigating a fatal hit-and-run incident Tuesday morning.

Mounties said they got the call around 9:15 a.m., reporting a deceased male found on Cemetery Road in Sioux Valley Dakota Nation. Responding officers noted signs of the man being struck by a vehicle.

Investigators have determined that the victim was a 21-year-old man from the community. He had been walking with friends when he split off from the group to head down Cemetery Road.

Early Wednesday morning, RCMP seized a vehicle in the area they say is of interest in the case.

No arrests have been made. The investigation continues.