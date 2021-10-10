Sir Frederick Banting to be inducted to Canada's Walk of Fame

One of Alliston's most famous residents of all time is adding yet another honour to his already impressive resume.

Sir Frederick Banting, the founder of insulin, will be inducted to Canada's Walk of Fame. Banting was born and raised in Alliston, where the Sir Frederik Banting Legacy Foundation is based.

"We're excited to have him be inducted," says Kait Perez Diaz, the program director for the foundation. "It's great always to have it recognized, especially in the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin. So it's exciting to be a part of something big for Canadians."

Banting will be inducted along with his colleagues Charles Best, John Macleod and James Collip. They are amongst the 10 nominees set to be honoured.

After growing up in Alliston, Banting studied at the University of Toronto before his ground-breaking discovery.

"We're proud to have him be a part of our community," says Perez Diaz. "This is his birthplace, so we love to be recognized, and this is where it all started."

In honour of his birthday in November, the foundation is planning a prevention and awareness campaign for diabetes.

The ceremony will air in December on CTV.