Sir Wilfrid Laurier students raising money for London Abused Women's Centre

For the second year in a row, students from Sir Wilfrid Laurier Secondary School are taking part in the 14th annual “Shine the Light on Woman Abuse" campaign.

Last year, the small committee of students was able to raise $300 thanks to cookies baked by grade 10 student Aleeza Sherazi.

“We're doing this in awareness of women’s abuse and we're trying to educate more people on the topic because it goes around, and it just really needs to be talked about,” said Sherazi.

The group is hoping to surpass its goal this year by creating Shine the Light buttons, with all proceeds going toward the London Abused Women’s Centre.

"I don't even know these women, but it makes me so happy to know that I’m able to make an impact on their lives and help them escape relationships and things that normally they can't get out of,” said grade 10 student Lily Stoppard.

Not only have these students successfully raised funds but they are also raising awareness among their peers.

"They've brought language into the school like partner violence, domestic abuse, men’s abuse against women, dating violence, they've got statistics up, they're sharing it with the community, they really want to make a difference," said Vicky Gough, communications technology teacher at Sir Wilfrid Laurier.

The committee hopes to inspire other community members and other schools to join the campaign and spread awareness.

"I know a lot of family members that don't even know this is a campaign or that this is going on… so maybe when they see younger students doing it, they'll get inspired," said grade 12 student Zeina Hassoun.