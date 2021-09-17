SIRT charges off-duty Bridgewater police officer with uttering threats

Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) has laid a charge against a 35-year-old member of the Bridgewater Police Service who is alleged to have uttered threats.

SIRT said in a news release that the Bridgewater Police Service received a call from someone on Sept. 10, 2021. The person alleged that they had been threatened by one of its officers earlier that day.

"In accordance with the provisions of the Police Act, SIRT was contacted by Bridgewater Police and an investigation into the incident commenced later that evening," SIRT said in a news release.

SIRT said Const. Asif Khan will appear in Bridgewater Provincial Court on Oct. 20 to face one charge of uttering threats.