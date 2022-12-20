SIRT clears Halifax police officers after man claims his rib was broken during arrest

Nova Scotia's police watchdog has determined Halifax Regional Police officers should not be charged after a man claimed to have suffered a broken rib during an arrest.

Halifax Regional Police received a call from an employee at a hotel located in the Halifax Regional Municipality about an unwanted man in their facility on the early evening of May 29.

According to a report from the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT), employees described the unwanted man as in his early 30s, with a black eye and scrapes on his arm.

Employees also told officers the man was allegedly harassing guests and employees of the hotel and appeared to be acting “like he was on something.”

"The caller indicated that the male wanted to get into a certain room which was occupied by a female who had been placed there by a women’s shelter," read SIRT's report.

Once on scene, SIRT says police confirmed the man was on court orders to stay away from the female hotel guest and arrested him for breaching court orders.

"Although the male offered minor resistance to the officers, there was nothing out of the ordinary in returning him to the station," read the release from SIRT.

SIRT says on the way to the police station, officers made a radio transmission stating that the man had hit his head off the silent patrolman.

Officers noted an abrasion on the man's head and called EHS to asses his injuries.

"The AP (affected person) made no mention of his head injury, but did indicate to EHS that he suffered a rib injury from being jumped a few days prior by persons he would not identify," read SIRT's report.

"A couple of hours later, the AP was taken from the cells to the hospital complaining of chest pain. The attending police officer was told by the AP that he had injured his ribs a few days earlier from being beaten up in a fight."

The next day, SIRT says x-rays verified the man had a broken rib.

Following an investigation, SIRT determined the man had indicated on two different occasions that evening that his rib injury happened in a fight previous to his involvement with police officers.

Based on its findings, SIRT says no charges are warranted against any officers involved in the man's arrest.

"There is nothing to suggest any excess force was used by any officer that night in arresting the AP (affected person) and therefore no charges are warranted," said SIRT.

SIRT's full report can be found online.