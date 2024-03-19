SiRT confirms N.B. RCMP officer did not commit criminal offence in Moncton shooting

The New Brunswick Serious Incident Response Team says it has found no reasonable grounds to believe an officer with the Codiac Regional RCMP committed a crime in connection to a shooting on a man in May 2023.

RCMP responded to the report of a man with a weapon at a home in Moncton on May 15, 2023. Police tried to arrest the man, when he allegedly threatened them with a stick in a confined space, despite being told to drop the weapon.

The SiRT says the officers acted to defend themselves from a “reasonably perceived threat,” with one officer discharging his Taser, and another firing one shot from the firearm, which hit the suspect in the chest.

The man was treated at the hospital and has since recovered from the incident.

