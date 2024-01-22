SiRT investigating broken collarbone in N.S. RCMP arrest

The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating after a man allegedly broke his collarbone during an arrest in Digby, N.S., last month.

According to a Monday news release from SiRT, Digby RCMP responded to an allegedly impaired driver on Dec. 28. After a struggle during the arrest, the man was housed in cells at the Digby detachment.

The man was later taken to hospital where it was learned he had a broken collarbone.

SiRT is an independent group responsible for investigating all incidents involving death, sexual assault, intimate partner violence, serious injury, and other matters of public interest that may have arisen from the actions of a Nova Scotia or RCMP police officer.

