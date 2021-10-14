SIRT investigation leads to fraud charges against Bridgewater police officer

A Bridgewater police officer has been charged with fraud.

Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) says information received from the Bridgewater Police Service March 9 led to an investigation, which concluded Thursday with two charges of fraud against 40-year-old Const. Troy Vanderlinden.

Few details have been released, but the director of SIRT, Felix Cacchione, says they are related to charges of alleged fraud against the town of Bridgewater and against the compensation board.

Vanderlinden will appear in Bridgewater Provincial Court on Nov. 24.