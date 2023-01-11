SIRT says charges won't be laid after allegations of RCMP officer assaulting his 6-year-old son

Nova Scotia's police watchdog says there are no grounds for charges following an investigation into allegations of an RCMP officer assaulting his 6-year-old son.

The Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) was contacted by a social worker from Family and Children's Services alleging a father, referred to as the subject officer or SO in SIRT's report, had committed an assault against his son, identified in SIRT's report as the affected party (AP).

The social worker said they were told the father would spank his son with a "wet" hand or with a spoon on his bare buttocks. The AP also said that sometimes his father would direct him to hit his head off the wall.

SIRT was contacted to investigate because the father was a member of the RCMP.

According to SIRT'S report, the AP was being assessed by a psychologist for a possible disorder when he made the allegations, which they then referred to Family and Children Services under a duty to report.

The initial referral by the psychologist was on July 11, 2022.

Two days later, the AP, his 8-year-old brother and the wife of the SO were set up with the social worker and SIRT investigator for interviews.

During the interview with the AP, there was no mention of the spanking with a "wet" hand or spoon, nor was there mention of him being asked to bang his head off the wall. He did say his father "sends him to his room when he pees his pants and his mother changes his clothes when he pees."

During the interview with the 8-year-old brother, he said he and his younger brother do get spanked for bad behaviour, but said it doesn't hurt. He said his mother also witnessed the spankings and was OK with how it was done. The older brother said he had only been spanked about five times and the last time was months ago.

During the interview with the mother, she said the kids were spanked a handful of times and that it was only used as a last resort. She also said the AP doesn't listen at times and lies on occasion, but provided no examples.

As far as the allegation of telling the AP to hit his head off the wall, the mother couldn't explain why the AP would say that and said it was not true, adding that she would not allow this in her home.

The SIRT investigator contacted the father to arrange an interview, but he declined to give a statement on the advice of his legal counsel.

SIRT's report says the father did speak with the social worker and admitted to spanking both his children on their bare buttocks'. When asked about the head banging concerns, the father said the AP used to get upset and bang his own head against the wall, but added that he did not tell him to do it harder.

SIRT's report concludes that "there is no question" that the father spanked both sons in disciplining them for bad behaviour.

"The disclosure made by the AP to the psychologist on July 11, 2022, could clearly be classified as 'excessive' and invoke a charge of assault against the SO," read the report.

The interviews by the SIRT investigator and a social worker did not disclose anything that may be classified as "excessive force."

SIRT also said the AP made no mention of being spanked by his father.

"The older boy and wife of the SO supported the discipline used by the SO, and was entirely appropriate," the report read.

"The SO and his wife indicated how the AP might have mistakenly told the psychologist how his father, the SO, was spanked by the SO’s parents. Furthermore, the wife also indicated her son has lied on occasions."

SIRT says, based on the interview and information gathered during the course of the investigation, there is insufficient evidence to reasonably believe an offence was committed.

"Therefore, there are no grounds to consider any charges against the officer," said SIRT.

SIRT's full report into its investigation can be found online.