SIRT says RCMP officer won’t be charged after teen fell from rooftop, injured ankle

Nova Scotia’s police watchdog says an RCMP officer will not be charged after an incident involving an injured teenager.

The Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) issued its report Thursday, outlining the events between police and a 16-year-old girl on June 1.

RCMP received a 911 call that day to a residence in the Annapolis Valley, where the teenager was on a small shingled rooftop.

According to the report, the teenager has behavioural issues and was placed in a residence with social workers.It adds that the teen was upset with her case workers and went out on the rooftop just below her bedroom window.

An officer tried to persuade the girl, who SIRT says was in a “highly agitated state,” to come back inside.

The teen said she would not go back inside, and threatened to jump if anyone else tried to join her on the roof, according to SIRT.

After a second officer arrived, the teen then fell off the rooftop and landed on the ground eight to 10 feet below, fracturing her ankle.

The girl later told a SIRT investigator that the officer did not cause her to fall.

SIRT has determined the teen’s injuries were self-inflicted and there are no grounds to lay charges against the officer.

SIRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.