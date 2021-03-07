49-year-old Sarah Roberts was last seen in Wolfville, N.S. on Friday at 10 a.m. Her sister, NDP MLA Lisa Roberts says she left town at that time, intending to be back for 5 p.m. (Photo: N.S. RCMP)

A Nova Scotia MLA says her sister has been found after she was reported missing Sunday morning.

The Nova Scotia RCMP issued a missing person alert for Sarah Roberts, the sister of Halifax-Needham MLA Lisa Roberts.

Police say the 49-year-old was last seen in Wolfville, N.S. at 10 a.m. on Friday.

NDP MLA Lisa Roberts expressed her concern, alerting her Twitter followers about her sister's disappearance.

Just before 9 p.m. Sunday evening Roberts' tweeted she spoke briefly with her sister.

Police also confirmed the 49-year-old was located and is safe.