Sister of woman killed in Sask. homicide-suicide critical of RCMP response

The sister of Charlene Aubichon says the RCMP didn’t do enough to save her.

Charlene, from Flying Dust First Nation, was found dead inside a camper at the Meadow Lake Lions Park campground on Monday.

Roxanne Aubichon says a week prior to her sister's death, Charlene was contacting police for a restraining order against her estranged husband, Delane Graham.

“They kept saying that she needed to charge him with something in order to get the restraining order and she was afraid to because he would come after her,” Roxanne said.

In an email to CTV News, RCMP said they received a call on Aug. 26 from Charlene and another person seeking information on applying for a peace bond.

An officer provided information about the process and the applicants declined to provide formal statements, RCMP said.

“The officer discussed safety measures and encouraged the two individuals to call police back should they wish to process with applying for a peace bond,” police said in the email.

According to a timeline of events provided by the RCMP, the Meadow Lake detachment received a report about Aubichon four days before she was killed.

“If they can’t help you, who would you really go to right? Everybody says when you’re in trouble, phone 911, well sometimes 911 can’t help and in this situation they didn’t,” Roxanne said.

Police said the Meadow Lake detachment received a request to do a wellness check on Charlene at 2:10 p.m. on Monday. The person who made the report was concerned that she had not returned to work from lunch, and believed she left work with Graham.

Officers called her cellphone three times with no answer.

Then, around 2:45 p.m., the detachment received reports of gunshots at the Lions Park campground, before finding the woman and the man’s bodies in the camper.

Roxanne believes if RCMP arrived earlier, instead of her other sister, who was injured at the scene and taken to the hospital for minor injuries, Charlene would still be alive.

“They could have saved her because I don’t think Delane would have done anything if he’d seen the cops because he knew they had weapons and were supposed to be powerful.”

RCMP say a quality-assurance review has been ordered on the incident and will involve the Saskatchewan RCMP’s domestic violence coordinator. It will examine whether there were any previous police complaints or interactions related to the involved people.

“The findings of these reviews are separate from any detachment or Major Crime Unit investigation, are not public, and ensure any related incidents comply with divisional policy,” RCMP said in a statement to CTV News.

“The Saskatchewan RCMP remains committed to helping all victims of domestic violence or anyone with concerns about domestic violence.”

Roxanne hopes the tragedy of losing her sister will help other women come forward to speak out, leave abusive relationships and get help before it’s too late.

“It’s going to create a movement, I know it. I can feel it in my heart.”

Roxanne says Charlene’s two children attended their father’s funeral in Thunderchild First Nation on Friday.

Charlene’s funeral will take place on Monday at Flying Dust First Nation.

