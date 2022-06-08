Sisterly Love: How two Moncton women are keeping their sister's memory alive

Moncton's Gini Bourque was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, but was deemed cancer-free two years later.

In 2019, she was re-diagnosed with breast cancer and became a stage-four patient.

That didn't stop her from cycling in a fundraiser in 2020 and raising over $25,000 for cancer research.

Sadly, Gini lost her battle with cancer in April. Now, her two sisters are following in her fundraising trail.

Diana and Sandra Bourque are having a tough time with their sister's death, but they say cycling together is the best way to keep her memory alive.

The sisters have formed a team made up of family and friends called “We Dream of Gini B” for the New Brunswick Doctors Cycling Against Cancer -- a group that raises money for the Friends of the Moncton Hospital Foundation.

Diana, who is now riding Gini's bike, said the annual fundraiser was a big deal to her younger sister.

"She cycled a lot for the first few years, but last year she was limited to 20 kilometres a day," said Diana. "She didn't always do 20, she did more."

Both women say their sister was a generous person who loved to fundraise, and that passion for helping others often put her in the limelight even though she was a quiet person.

"She was very humble about it," said Diana. "She took it all in stride. Just like everything else, with her breast cancer. She just made a plan and went with it. She rolled with it."

The Friends of the Moncton Hospital Foundation president and CEO Greg King said Gini was a real inspiration who encouraged others to give.

"She did everything from volunteer at the front desk, she was in our office every week. She raised a lot of money. She rode in the N.B. docs cycling event and she inspired a lot of giving,” said King.

“When you add up all the money, it's not just what she raised, but she inspired close to $60,000 in gifts."

And how would Gini feel about her sisters' commitment to cancer awareness and research?

"I think she'd like it. I think she'd be very happy about it," said Sandra.

"She'd be very pleased that we're keeping this going because it was really important to her," said Diana.

To donate, you can visit the NB Doctors Cycling Against Cancer Facebook page or go to their website.