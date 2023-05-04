Sisters charged after steak knife used as a weapon: Police

Two Chatham youths have been arrested after a steak knife was used as a weapon, according to police.

Just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to Park Avenue west in Chatham for an assault with a weapon investigation.

Police say two sisters were in an argument that escalated when they began assaulting each other.

Daily News Releasehttps://t.co/XOkGZHhEnt pic.twitter.com/bzjo2WInRz

One youth used a steak knife, causing a minor laceration. The other used a metal platter resulting in a minor contusion.

A 15-year-old female youth was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon. She was transported to police headquarters and released to a family member with conditions and a future court date.

A 17-year-old female youth was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon. She was released to the mother with a future court date.