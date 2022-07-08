Sistine Chapel ceiling exhibit comes to Halifax

With scenes from the Book of Genesis and the Creation of Adam, Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel ceiling is a prime tourist destination located in Vatican City. There, visitors are made to wait in long lines before having their phones taken to enter the chapel for a maximum of 15 to 20 minutes to look at art 60 feet high. But now, the historic work of art from the 1500s is on display in Halifax after being digitally recreated.

It’s the latest endeavour by Sea Global Entertainment, a themed exhibit entertainment company that touts exhibitions around the world like Star Trek, Titanic, and King Tut.

Located at the Halifax Exhibition Centre, the Michelangelo exhibition takes the artwork designed on the high ceilings of the Sistine Chapel and displaying them at ground level.

For Sylvia Noland, business development manager of Sea Global Entertainment, the exhibition showcases the historic works of art while making them more accessible to the general public.

“This is known as the most artistic achievement in history,” Noland said of the Sistine Chapel ceiling.

The Michelangelo series coming to Halifax also allows those who may not be able to travel the opportunity to see the world-famous art pieces up close.

The exhibition was made possible by licensing images of the art and transferring those copies to a canvas the exact size of the artwork.

Now, the company is touring the exhibition worldwide, with Halifax and Toronto marking the only Canadian stops.

But the exhibit in Halifax has something the others don’t: the two 20-foot works of art featuring over 400 images, known as the Last Judgements.

Noland pointed out that Michelangelo completed all 33 works of art displayed at the exhibition over the course of five years, making up 10,000 square feet of art work.

Alongside the artwork is a placard describing the subjects of the artwork, why Michelangelo and the Pope chose them, and the history behind it. Visitors can also scan a QR code on their cell phones to learn more about each work of art.

The Sistine Chapel ceiling exhibition series runs through Sept. 9.