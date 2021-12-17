Site chosen for new Regina urgent care centre

A site has been selected for Regina’s new urgent care centre, which is expected to take pressure off of emergency rooms.

The new 24 hour clinic will be for people who need to see a doctor urgently, typically after hours. It will be an alternative for cases that are not an emergency.

“If we can provide another option for people with lesser injuries who don’t need emergency department care, this will give them you know a place to go even during the overnight hours when there may not be any other option other than the emergency department,” Mark Wyatt, the deputy Minister of Health, said.

The $15 million Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) operated clinic will be constructed on land already owned by the government. The site is the former Midwest Motors Capital GMC car lot on Albert St.

The government bought the building about 15 years ago as a home for EMS. The remainder of the property was never used.

“This project was part of the Government of Saskatchewan’s $7.5 billion stimulus package and they committed $15 million for this project in Regina and $15 million for the project in Saskatoon,” Kyle Toffan, the Deputy Minister of SaskBuilds, said.

An identical urgent care centre is also being built in Saskatoon, but a site for that project has not yet been selected.

The Regina clinic is expected to be completed in 2023.