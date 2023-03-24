Site identification for proposed joint hospital in KW underway
The process to find the new site for a proposed joint hospital in Kitchener-Waterloo is underway.
On Friday, Grand River Hospital and St. Mary’s General Hospital said the two hospitals are beginning the process to identify a site to build the proposed new joint hospital.
“Grand River Hospital and St. Mary’s General Hospital are committed to our vision of building the future of care together in Waterloo Region. As our community grows and our facilities continue to age, we need new and expanded infrastructure to meet the health care needs of our current and future residents,” said Ron Gagnon, President and CEO, Grand River Hospital in a news release.
The hospitals said they submitted a joint proposal to the Ontario government after consulting with staff, the community and health system partners like Cambridge Memorial Hospital and the KW4 Ontario Health Team.
“By coming together, this exciting opportunity creates a shared vision for the future of care to meet the growing and complex needs of our communities, well into the future,” Mark Fam, president of St. Mary’s General Hospital said.
The latest announcement follows the Ontario government's promise to invest $5 million into the planning process.
