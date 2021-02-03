After at least 58 residents of a west Edmonton care facility died of coronavirus, officials at the centre announced they were “COVID-free” with zero active cases Tuesday.

“We are grateful for the support of our families and staff as we worked through this challenging time,” Bonnie Roberts, Site Director at CapitalCare Lynnwood, wrote in an update.

Her report was emailed to families and posted publicly on the centre’s webpage.

“We are by no means through this journey yet. Your continued encouragement and support is much appreciated,” Roberts added.

There had been 262 cases at the facility, and 204 of those patients recovered, according to Alberta Health.

The centre is still on the province’s outbreak list and Roberts said strict protocols remained.

“All infection prevention and control measures remain in place, including social distancing, hand hygiene, masks and eye protection for all who enter the building. We are also continuing to perform increased environmental cleaning centre-wide,” she said.

On Monday, the facility shared photos of smiling residents receiving their second doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and Roberts said that effort will continue this week.

Lynnwood was still restricting visitors to Designated Support Persons, and families were encouraged to continue contacting their loved ones by phone and video chat.

Alberta had 52 long term care facilities on its outbreak list Tuesday, including 28 in the Edmonton zone.