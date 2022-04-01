Site of former Winnipeg school and police academy up for sale

A Winnipeg building that’s been the site of both an elementary school and a police academy could soon have a new purpose.

The former Allard School building, located at 130 Allard Avenue, is now up for sale.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the St. James-Assiniboia School Division said the property is a surplus site that the division no longer needs.

The spokesperson added that a real estate agent is accepting bids/proposals for the future use of the property.

The two-storey school was built in 1967 and closed in 1986.

The Winnipeg Police Academy then took over the building, which also housed the Winnipeg Police Museum until it moved to the downtown police headquarters in 2016.