Site of former Winnipeg school sold to infill developer
The site of a former Winnipeg school has been sold to a residential infill developer.
On Monday, the St. James-Assiniboia School Division (SJASD) announced that Kraut Development Services Ltd. bought the former Allard School.
The infill developer plans to redevelop the property into low-density, bungalow-style condominium homes with on-site parking.
“This is a positive infill development that will add value and housing options to the Westwood community while making use of an underutilized space,” said SJASD board chair Cheryl Smukowich in a news release.
Allard School was built in 1967 but closed 19 years later due to declining enrolment. The Winnipeg Police Academy then leased the building until 2016. Since then, it was used as a filming location for the movie ‘Bring It On: Cheer or Die,’ and as storage space during the pandemic.
The property went up for sale in April 2022
-
Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder: Investigators to provide updatePolice will provide an update Wednesday into their investigation of the slaying of a Sikh leader in Surrey, B.C.
-
Sask. offensive lineman Noah Zerr signed by Hamilton Tiger-CatsNational offensive lineman Noah Zerr has signed on with the Hamilton Tiger Cats, according to a recent announcement from the CFL eastern team.
-
Crash in Oakville, Ont. leaves motorcyclist deadA motorcyclist has died following a collision in Oakville on Wednesday morning.
-
From a dance to a lifetime: Midland, Ont. couple celebrates 65 years of marriageThis Midland couple first said 'I do' in 1958, and is celebrating 65 years of marriage surrounded by loved ones.
-
-
Canada Bread fined $50M for role in bread price-fixing scandalCanada Bread Co. will pay a fine of $50 million after pleading guilty to its role in a criminal price-fixing arrangement that raised the wholesale price of fresh commercial bread.
-
Olivia Chow as Toronto mayor would be an ‘unmitigated disaster,’ Doug Ford saysOntario Premier Doug Ford has said that if frontrunner Olivia Chow is elected Toronto’s new mayor, it will be an “unmitigated disaster” for the city.
-
Sizzling summer temperatures in the forecast, expert saysAs the calendar flips to mark the first official day of summer, Barrie's waterfront and downtown patios were bustling amid sunny skies and double-digit temperatures.
-
Saskatoon bridge closes as fire crews battle encampment fireThe City of Saskatoon has closed the University Bridge after fire crews were called out to an encampment fire.