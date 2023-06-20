Site of former Winnipeg school sold to infill developer

The site of a former Winnipeg school has been sold to a residential infill developer.

On Monday, the St. James-Assiniboia School Division (SJASD) announced that Kraut Development Services Ltd. bought the former Allard School.

The infill developer plans to redevelop the property into low-density, bungalow-style condominium homes with on-site parking.

“This is a positive infill development that will add value and housing options to the Westwood community while making use of an underutilized space,” said SJASD board chair Cheryl Smukowich in a news release.

Allard School was built in 1967 but closed 19 years later due to declining enrolment. The Winnipeg Police Academy then leased the building until 2016. Since then, it was used as a filming location for the movie ‘Bring It On: Cheer or Die,’ and as storage space during the pandemic.

The property went up for sale in April 2022