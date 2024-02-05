Site of recent Jasper Avenue collision involving pedestrian getting traffic lights in spring: city
The Jasper Avenue crosswalk in which a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle last week will be equipped with traffic lights in the spring, says the City of Edmonton.
The 25-year-old man was hit by a westbound Mazda sport utility vehicle on Friday morning in the marked crosswalk at Jasper Avenue and 122 Street.
Paramedics took him to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Mazda was unhurt.
Police closed Jasper Avenue, a major east-west thoroughfare, in both directions for several hours while investigators examined the scene.
Crosswalks one block from the collision scene — on Jasper Avenue at 121 Street and at 123 Street — each have pedestrian-activated traffic lights.
Crews will outfit the Jasper Avenue/122 Street intersection with lights as well, the City of Edmonton said.
"The new signal will be pedestrian-activated with green, amber and red lights facing vehicle traffic on Jasper Avenue," Christie Pelletier, the city's acting director of safe mobility, said in an email to CTV News Edmonton. "There will be Walk and Wait indications as well as audible push buttons for pedestrians crossing Jasper Avenue."
