Site preparation begins for first major hotel in St. Thomas Ont.

Inside an empty portion of the former Zeller's Store in St. Thomas's Elgin Centre the early stages of demolition have begun.

If all goes according to plan the site will have a much different look in October of 2022.

That’s when a 5-storey, 95-room Holiday Inn Suites Hotel will open.

The project initially announced in June 2019 was delayed by the pandemic.

The first stages of demolition have begun inside a portion of the former Zeller’s Store. It will be torn down to make way for a new five storey hotel. (Sean Irvine/ CTV London)

New renderings for the site show the transformation the facility will offer to the existing mall as it becomes a new type of ‘Anchor.'

“We’re really excited as to what this development can do for, not only the existing tenants but also for the centre itself in attracting new ones. But beyond that, what it will mean for the downtown and for other retail and service locations across the city," states the CEO of St. Thomas Economic Development, Sean Dyke.

Sean Dyke, the CEO of St. Thomas Economic Development stands in front of the site where a new hotel is about to be constructed. (Sean Irvine/ CTV London)

Currently, St. Thomas is served by smaller motels and one larger Comfort Inn just outside city limits.

It was recently upgraded inside and out.

The efforts are in response to a competitive market that relies heavily on events including sports tournaments.

For instance, St. Thomas Minor Hockey holds three sports tournaments in a typical year resulting in the demand for 2400 hotel rooms.

It’s the same story for baseball, where two tournaments draw 65 teams. Diane Wakefield of St. Thomas Minor Baseball says 80 per cent of them need a place to stay.

Diane Wakefield of St. Thomas Minor Baseball (Sean Irvine/CTV London)

“Most of our teams have to stay in London, we just don’t have anything.”

And while the new hotel won’t change that entirely, it will make a difference.

“A hotel here, although it won’t handle everybody, certainly would be a great addition.”

The newly completed structure will have 25 suites and has a price tag of 16-million dollars.