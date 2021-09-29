Site preparation underway at Hollinger Park in Timmins for 'Rock on the River Reconnect' event

Activity is underway in Hollinger Park in Timmins this week as the Timmins Festivals and Events Committee is getting ready to reconnect music lovers with some of the biggest names in Canadian rock 'n' roll.

“It’s our first use of this park, so there’s still some details we have to work out a bit, but it’s looking good," said John Olaveson, a member of Timmins Festivals and Events Committee.

He told CTV News the stage arrived Wednesday afternoon and crews will work over the next couple of days to have it ready for Friday night.

Organizers said anyone who's bought a ticket can link to an online self pre-screening COVID questionnaire. They say it should be completed 24 hours before the event.

“Just a reminder, we’re all volunteers here," said Sean Harris, member of Timmins festivals and events committee. "The people working the front gates are volunteers. The people working here are volunteers. We’ve put this all together for Timmins and we want to make this experience enjoyable for everyone so just remember if you’re in the line a long time, just remember they’re volunteers going as fast as they can and when you get here, have a good time.”

They also remind people to wear their masks and that no parking is allowed in Hollinger Park during the event. They recommend taking public transportation or arrange other modes of travel.

General admission tickets are still available for both Friday and Saturday nights, but Harris said they've seen 1,000 sell within 10 minutes and suggest not waiting to buy them at the gate.

Arkells and The Glorious Sons are the two headliners and local artists will open both nights.