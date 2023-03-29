Site tour given of future Volkswagen plant in St. Thomas

The property that's being prepared for a Volkswagen electric vehicle battery plant saw some foot traffic on Tuesday.

The tour was provided for people from out of town who are connected to the project.

A delegation was on site just before the noon hour, looking over the land that will be home to the massive two-million square foot plant.

Included in the gathering was the St. Thomas City Manger City Engineer Justin Lawrence and Sean Dyke chief executive of the St. Thomas Economic Development office.

When contacted, Mayor Joe Preston said these kinds of tours will be common-place in months to come.

Those taking part were being shuttled around in a St. Thomas transit vehicle.

When it's fully operational the EV battery plant is expected to employee about 2,000 people.