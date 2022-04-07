Sitting MPP for Brampton North loses NDP nomination

The sitting New Democrat MPP for Brampton North has lost his party's nomination to run in Ontario's June election.

Kevin Yarde was beaten by human rights advocate Sandeep Singh during a nomination vote Thursday.

Yarde won the Brampton riding in 2018, becoming the first Black MPP in Peel Region. He currently serves as the NDP critic for auto insurance.

"I wish to thank Kevin Yarde for his years of service fighting for Brampton North. I know Sandeep will carry on the NDP's record of fighting for better for Brampton," Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said in a statement.

Singh, who previously served as the marketing director at an immigration consultancy, said he looks forward to continuing "the good work Kevin Yarde has done in Brampton North."

"Brampton's health care is hanging on by a thread, drivers are getting gouged by auto insurers, and families are getting squeezed by skyrocketing prices, for everything from housing to gas. Families in Brampton deserve better than more broken Liberal promises and big cuts from Doug Ford's Conservatives. We can change all this, and with Andrea Horwath's New Democrats, we will," said Singh.

It is unusual for an incumbent MPP to go through a nomination fight. The NDP had said that party rules allow for a challenge if there is another qualified candidate.

Former MPP Harinder Malhi, who lost to Yarde in 2018, will be running again in the Brampton riding as the candidate for the Ontario Liberal Party. Meanwhile, the Progressive Conservative Party has tapped Graham McGregor, who has worked for the provincial government, to turn the riding blue.