Situation leading to lockdown at Vincent Massey Secondary School quickly resolved

Vincent Massey Secondary School was placed in lockdown status Wednesday morning following the report of a possible risk to staff and students.

The Greater Essex County District School Board said the school was under lockdown around 11:50 a.m. and a hold and secure was ordered at the nearby Glenwood Public School.

Emergency procedures were followed and police were called.

Windsor police confirm officers were in the area investigating a possible weapons report. Schools were notified and took precautions they deemed necessary.

Investigation concluded there was no risk to safety in the school and the lockdown was lifted by 12:25 p.m.

“We appreciate the timely response and professionalism of the Windsor Police Service and the cooperation of everyone in the Massey and Glenwood school communities,” GECDSB officials said.

WPS can confirm we were in the 1800 block of Liberty Street in relation to an active investigation. Schools in the area were notified & took precautions as they deemed necessary. Officers have confirmed no risk to public safety and will be clearing the area soon.