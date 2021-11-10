Situation leading to lockdown at Vincent Massey Secondary School quickly resolved
Vincent Massey Secondary School was placed in lockdown status Wednesday morning following the report of a possible risk to staff and students.
The Greater Essex County District School Board said the school was under lockdown around 11:50 a.m. and a hold and secure was ordered at the nearby Glenwood Public School.
Emergency procedures were followed and police were called.
Windsor police confirm officers were in the area investigating a possible weapons report. Schools were notified and took precautions they deemed necessary.
Investigation concluded there was no risk to safety in the school and the lockdown was lifted by 12:25 p.m.
“We appreciate the timely response and professionalism of the Windsor Police Service and the cooperation of everyone in the Massey and Glenwood school communities,” GECDSB officials said.
WPS can confirm we were in the 1800 block of Liberty Street in relation to an active investigation. Schools in the area were notified & took precautions as they deemed necessary. Officers have confirmed no risk to public safety and will be clearing the area soon.— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) November 10, 2021
-
Fort Macleod RCMP looking for public assistance in theft of stolen equipmentFort Macleod RCMP are looking for public assistance in locating a stolen flatbed truck, forklift and dump trailer.
-
Report finds coal 'not in public interest' as Alberta delays final policy decisionThe province's coal policy committee says it will take until the end of the year to review public feedback on its review of mining on the eastern slopes of the Rockies.
-
Edmonton's holiday tree arrives at Churchill SquareDowntown Edmonton is about to get a lot more festive.
-
Island Legion desperately seeking new locationThe Saanich Peninsula branch of the Royal Canadian Legion is looking for a new home, and it's asking the public for help finding one.
-
Report in Sudbury recommends closing two RV dumping sitesFor the past two years, recreational vehicle (RV) dumping sites in the Valley and Chelmsford have been closed due to safety and operational concerns.
-
'Those are our ancestors in the sky:' Sacred beliefs about the Northern LightsAlbertans have been spoiled with a lot of sightings of the Northern Lights recently but not everyone believes you should actually look at the Aurora Borealis.
-
B.C. paramedics understaffed by up to 40 per cent daily due to burnout, injuries, vacanciesEach day, up to 40 per cent of scheduled paramedic positions in British Columbia are unfilled due to burnout, injuries and unfilled job vacancies, CTV News Vancouver has learned.
-
Toronto police warning about man who allegedly tried to get girl in his car in North YorkToronto police are alerting the public about a suspicious driver who allegedly tried to get a girl into his car in Willowdale.
-
N.S. moves to give a break on rent to veterans and parents of children with disabilitiesVeterans and parents of children with severe disabilities in Nova Scotia will soon pay less for rent, if they live in public housing or receive a rent supplement.