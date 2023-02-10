SIU appealing for witnesses after Brantford incident

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is appealing for witnesses after an incident left a 25-year-old Brantford man with serious injuries.

On Friday, the SIU released a news release appealing for witnesses to a collision and the arrest of the Brantford man in mid-January.

According to the SIU, around 9:30 p.m. on Jan.17, a Chevrolet Uplander left the Brantford Commons plaza. The driver travelled south on King George Road and then east on Dunsdon Street. At Dunsdon Street and Winding Way, the vehicle struck a tree.

Police arrested the man on Edinburgh Court after he fled the vehicle on foot.

The SIU is appealing for witnesses to the vehicle’s route of travel to the area of the collision, and to the arrest of the man to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

“The SIU is particularly interested in speaking with a man in his early 20s who was in the area and assisted in apprehending the man,” the SIU said.

He was wearing a puffy hooded winter jacket, and a backpack, at the time of the incident.