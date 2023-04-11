SIU called in to investigate after 'active incident' in Norwich

An incident in Norwich has come to an end after police notified the public around midnight through social media of an “active incident.”

One person who reached out to CTV News London about the situation said police were giving commands to someone in a home asking them to surrender.

Another person in the area said police were focused on a townhouse unit with one person inside.

According to the same witness, the person taken into custody was taken away in an ambulance and did not live in the unit but was looking after it for others.

A pick up truck in the driveway of the unit was also taken away by police Tuesday morning and officers remained on scene until about 10:30 a.m.

This information has not been confirmed by police.

However, police do say one person was taken into custody with minor injuries and as a result of the interaction, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate.

In a release depicting the SIU's version of events, at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Monday, police responded to a call about a 44-year-old man in distress at a residence on Dufferin Street.

Police said the man barricaded himself inside the residence, and after midnight on Tuesday, officers entered the home out of concern for the man’s safety.

During the incident, an officer discharged an Anti-Riot Weapon Enfield (ARWEN) at the man, and he was apprehended under the Mental Health Act.

The man was taken to hospital, but it is currently unknown if the he suffered serious injury.

In the release, the SIU stipulates that due to the discharge of the ARWEN, which is classified as a firearm, the SIU’s mandate was invoked.

Anyone with information, including videos or photos, is asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

Three investigators have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is a civilian law enforcement agency, independent of the police, that conducts criminal investigations into circumstances involving police. The objective of every SIU investigation is to determine whether there is evidence of criminal wrongdoing on the part of the police.

— With files from CTV News London's Gerry Dewan