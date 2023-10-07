SIU called in to investigate Brampton incident in which suspect allegedly bit officer
Ontario’s special investigations unit (SIU) has been called in to investigate an incident between Peel Regional Police and a 21-year-old man on Friday night.
Police say the altercation occurred just after 8:45 pm., in the area of Chamney Court and Kennedy Road. According to the SIU, police stopped the driver of a vehicle with no rear licence plate, and soon determined the vehicle had been stolen. The driver of the vehicle allegedly resisted arrest and fled the area on foot.
The SIU says the arresting officer caught the man, who then proceeded to bite the officer “several times.” The officer then discharged his firearm, though the bullet did not strike the man.
Police say another officer then showed up and struck the suspect with a conducted energy weapon. The man was then arrested and transported to hospital, where he was found to have no serious injuries.
The SIU investigation is underway. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.
