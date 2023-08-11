SIU called to investigate after man who interacted with Peterborough police dies

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a 28-year-old man died following an interaction with police in Peterborough Friday afternoon.

Peterborough police said it began at around 2:15 p.m. when an officer on patrol was passed by a “vehicle being driven erratically.”

The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Parkhill Road East, but the vehicle took off, police said. There was a short pursuit, however, it was discontinued for public safety.

A short time later, police were called to the area of Chemong and Towerhill roads for a single-vehicle collision.

When officers arrived, they discovered that the driver involved was the same person who had fled the traffic stop earlier.

According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), the driver then went into a car dealership. While inside, the driver became involved in an interaction with an employee.

When officers showed up, the man, who appeared to be armed, consumed an unknown substance, the SIU said.

Soon after, the man went vital signs absent. First-aid measures were commenced on the individual.

He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The SIU, which investigates the conduct of police that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person, has assigned four investigators and two forensic investigators to the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or submit them online at https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php.