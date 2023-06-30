SIU called to investigate following break and enter

An incident in Goderich earlier this week has prompted the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) to get involved.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a home in the area of Victoria Street north and Anglesea Street to investigate a reported break-in.

According to the SIU, an officer discharged an Anti-Riot Weapon Enfield (ARWEN) at a man as he was seen fleeing from the residence.

The man didn’t experience any serious injuries but the SIU invoked its mandate because a police officer discharged the item, which is considered a weapon.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online.