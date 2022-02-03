SIU charges Hanover, Ont. police officer with sexual assault

A Hanover Police Service officer is heading to court after being charged with sexual assault.

An investigation by the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has lead to one count of sexual assault, one count of sexual exploitation, and one count of breach of trust being levied against Const. Ryan Cabral.

The charges relate to a complaint received by Hanover police in September 2021, in regards to an alleged historical sexual assault dating back to 2017.

Following six months of investigating, the SIU said it found reasonable grounds to believe that Cabral committed a criminal offence, which occurred in Hanover.

Cabral is scheduled to appear in a Walkerton court on March 9, 2022.

Hanover Police Chief Chris Knoll says Cabral has been suspended with pay since the allegation was first reported in September 2021, and remains suspended as per the Police Services Act.