SIU charges OPP officer with criminal negligence and assault in shooting incident

An Ontario Provincial Police officer will face multiple charges for shooting a suspect while attempting to place him under arrest in August 2022 in Orillia.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has charged the OPP constable with criminal negligence causing bodily harm, careless use of a firearm, assault causing bodily harm, and assault using a weapon.

According to the SIU, OPP officers tried to stop a pickup truck on West Street in the early morning hours on August 20 when the motorist fled, and a pursuit began.

The agency says the truck then crashed into a light standard and two parked vehicles in a Sundial Drive parking lot.

The SIU reports the driver then tried to run from the scene, and a struggle ensued with the officers.

The agency says that's when one officer fired his gun, and an 18-year-old suspect was struck. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of a serious injury.

The OPP constable is scheduled to appear in an Orillia court later this month to answer to the charges.

The SIU noted there would be no further information provided as the matter is before the courts.

The OPP Association released a statement on the charges, noting it supports the constable "who was carrying out his duties."

"We provide him with legal counsel, and we look forward to a vigorous legal defence as the matter proceeds through the justice system," the association added.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person. All investigations are conducted by SIU investigators who are civilians.