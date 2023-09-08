SIU charges Toronto police officer after investigation into shooting that left man seriously injured

An officer with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) is facing criminal charges in connection with a shooting in February that left a man seriously injured.

The officer was charged following an investigation into the incident by Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

“The SIU investigation found that on Feb. 27, officers were called to a park in the area of Black Creek Drive and Trethewey Drive for a report of a man with a knife,” the SIU said in a press release Friday.

“Two officers discharged conducted energy weapons at the man. Another officer shot his firearm twice at the man. The man, 31, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

The man, who is Black, was identified as Devon Fowlin.

Back in February, SIU spokesperson Kristy Denette told reporters that officers were able to arrive on scene within minutes, due to the fact that the incident took place just a few hundred metres away from 12 Division headquarters.

Denette said at the time that officers did render medical care to Fowlin prior to the arrival of paramedics. She also said there was body-worn camera footage that the SIU would review as part of its investigation.

On Friday, the SIU announced Const. Andrew Davis is facing one count each of aggravated assault and discharging a firearm with intent to maim, wound, disfigure or endanger life.

“As the matter is before the courts, and in consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused, the SIU will not provide further comment on the investigation,” the province’s police watchdog said.

Fowlin's lawyer, David Shellnutt, says the charges against Const. Davis are a "positive step forward" as his client suffered serious physical and psychological injuries.

“We are pleased to see serious charges being laid in this very concerning case. While we query whether attempted murder charges were considered, we will leave that for the prosecutor and SIU for now,” Shellnutt said in an emailed statement.

“This is a rare step the SIU has taken (to charge an officer criminally); we are appreciative of their thoughtful and compassionate investigation. We wonder what was involved in this case that made it unique, why in other police shooting cases do we not see similar charges.”

Const. Davis is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court next month.

With files from Chris Fox and The Canadian Press.