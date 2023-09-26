SIU clears Brantford police officer after shooting
A Brantford police officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing after shooting a 27-year-old in Brant County.
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said officers searched a man’s home for drugs and attempted to arrest him for drug trafficking on Scenic Ridge Gate in Paris on May 29.
“The man fled in his Tesla and while driving at an officer, another officer shot at the man four times, striking him twice,” the SIU said.
The suspect was later found in Brantford and taken to hospital.
He has since been charged with attempted murder, dangerous operation of a vehicle, flight from police and failure to stop after an accident.
“There are no reasonable grounds to believe that the SO (subject official) committed a criminal offence in connection with the shooting,” the director’s decision read.
