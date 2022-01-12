SIU clears Chatham-Kent police officers in man's death

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has found no grounds to charge two Chatham-Kent police officers in connection with the death of a man who passed away in hospital days after being arrested.

On Sept. 8, 2021, police arrested the 53-year-old man in a convenience store on Charing Cross Road in Chatham for trespassing.

According to the SIU report, the man resisted arrest and kicked officers. One of the officers struck the man with an elbow while he was being handcuffed.

The man was examined by paramedics and cleared medically. He was taken to the police station and transported to the hospital. Police learned the man had suffered fractured ribs and had undergone surgery for a punctured lung on Sept. 14, according to the report.

He later died in hospital on Sept. 15.

SIU director Joseph Martino found there is no evidence to suggest the officers’ conduct contributed or was responsible for the man’s death, or that it was otherwise unlawful.