SIU clears London police following man's arrest last spring
The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared London police officers after a suspect was injured during an arrest in March of this year.
On March 14, police received a tip about a possible impaired driver that almost struck a cyclist in the area of Commissioners Road East and Wharncliffe Road South.
According to the SIU, police found the 22-year-old suspect a short time later asleep behind the wheel parked on Tecumseh Avenue West.
The suspect awoke and tried to drive away but was boxed in by police vehicles. An officer used his baton to break open the driver's window. The complainant resisted arrest and was struck in the head several times.
The man was taken to hospital and suffered a fracture in one of his fingers.
On Tuesday, the SIU's director, Joseph Martino, ruled there are no reasonable grounds to believe the officers committed a criminal offence.
The SIU is an arm's-length civilian agency that investigates allegations of serious injury, death, or sexual assault.
-
Sudbury anti-human trafficking group gets money to help survivors and their familiesAngels of Hope Against Human Trafficking is a Sudbury-based group that helps survivors and their loved ones. It just received government funding to expand its services.
-
Amid dry conditions, Manitoba communities are implementing water restrictionsWith Manitoba experiencing dry conditions, a number of the province’s communities are implementing water restrictions.
-
Regulator says Brookfield used 'abusive' tactics in hostile bid for Inter PipelineAlberta's securities regulator has said Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP used 'abusive' tactics in its attempt to acquire Calgary-based Inter Pipeline Ltd.
-
Detroit Lions can have Ford Field at full capacity this yearThe Detroit Lions say Ford Field can be at full capacity this season, a year after the public did not have access to games during the pandemic.
-
Halifax police charge two men, one woman with drug traffickingPolice have charged three people with offences in relation to a drug trafficking investigation in Halifax.
-
Listowel, Ont. man facing several charges following weapons incidentA 42-year-old Listowel, Ont. man is charged with various firearms offences after an alleged incident last month.
-
N.B. man, 60, dies in ATV crash near Florenceville-BristolA 60-year-old man from Glassville, New Brunswick has died following an all-terrain vehicle crash that occurred Sunday afternoon in Carlow, N.B., near Florenceville-Bristol.
-
Meal prep done for you: Sudbury-based meal kit delivery serviceBusy families and those who don’t have a knack for the culinary arts now have a local option when it comes to food delivery kits with meals that are ready to eat.
-
Another heat wave looms in the wings as the prairies see the mercury rise: This is your Saskatoon forecastGet ready for temperatures back in the thirty degree range, with conditions continuing to heat up heading into the weekend.