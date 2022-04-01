SIU clears off duty London police officer after teen injured during arrest
The director of the province's police watchdog has cleared a London cop of any wrongdoing after a teenager suffered a fractured orbital bone during an arrest last year.
According to the Special Investigations Unit, on Dec. 2, 2021, the officer was off duty inside his home when a rock flew through the living room window.
The officer went outside and chased two males, eventually tackling a 17-year-old boy to the ground.
The officer was able to pin the teen to the ground following a fight with the boy and waited for additional officers.
The teen was taken to hospital with a fractured left orbital bone.
Director of the SIU, Joseph Martino, released a statement Friday, saying there are no reasonable grounds to believe that the officer committed a crime in connection with the boy's arrest and injury.
The SIU is an arm's-length civilian agency that examines police-involved shootings, and serious injuries, as well as deaths and allegations of sexual assault involving police.
-
Toronto baker championed sourdough long before it was trendyA decade before sourdough became a pandemic-provoked obsession for Torontonians who developed a newfound appreciation for the days-long process of nurturing starter, Patti Robinson was dedicated to the cause.
-
Summer Bike Program could return to WinnipegThe Winnipeg Public Service is recommending that the city extend the program for another.
-
Green Shirt Day aims to raise awareness on organ donationApril is Organ and Tissue Donation Awareness Month and the Government of Saskatchewan is encouraging residents to sign up to be a donor and wear a green shirt on April 7.
-
RCMP seek perpetrator after sexual assaults on minors reported in ColwoodMounties on Vancouver Island are asking for the public's help identifying a man after two minors were reportedly sexually assaulted in Colwood, B.C.
-
Women's hockey tournament honours former Wasaga Beach MayorA women's hockey tournament will be running this weekend in honour of a former Wasaga Beach Mayor.
-
One new COVID-19 death in Ottawa as wastewater indicator reaches new highOttawa Public Health is reporting one new death from COVID-19 as levels of the virus in the city's wastewater reach another record high.
-
Sudbury man shot by police with anti-riot weapon, SIU saysOntario's Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a man was shot by Sudbury police using an anti-riot weapon.
-
Greater Sudbury closes homeless encampment at Memorial ParkFollowing up on their announcement from two weeks ago, officials with Greater Sudbury closed the tent encampment at Memorial Park on Friday.
-
Driver crashes into another vehicle following attempted traffic stop in Prince AlbertPolice in Prince Albert have taken a woman into custody following an early morning crash.