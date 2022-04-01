iHeartRadio

SIU clears off duty London police officer after teen injured during arrest

The headquarters for the Special Investigations Unit is seen here.

The director of the province's police watchdog has cleared a London cop of any wrongdoing after a teenager suffered a fractured orbital bone during an arrest last year.

According to the Special Investigations Unit, on Dec. 2, 2021, the officer was off duty inside his home when a rock flew through the living room window.

The officer went outside and chased two males, eventually tackling a 17-year-old boy to the ground.

The officer was able to pin the teen to the ground following a fight with the boy and waited for additional officers.

The teen was taken to hospital with a fractured left orbital bone.

Director of the SIU, Joseph Martino, released a statement Friday, saying there are no reasonable grounds to believe that the officer committed a crime in connection with the boy's arrest and injury.

The SIU is an arm's-length civilian agency that examines police-involved shootings, and serious injuries, as well as deaths and allegations of sexual assault involving police.

