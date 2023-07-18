SIU clears officer who fatally shot man at Vaughan banquet hall

A York Regional Police officer who fatally shot a 25-year-old man at a Vaughan banquet hall last October did not see him in possession of a gun when he fired at him, according to the province’s police watchdog.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) also found that the subject officer (SO) ignored direction from his superior not to interact with the man in the moments leading up to the Oct. 9, 2022, shooting at Universal EventSpace. Despite that, SIU Director Joseph Martino concluded the investigation without laying charges against the officer.

“On my assessment of the evidence, there are no reasonable grounds to believe that the SO committed a criminal offence in connection with the complainant’s death,” Martino said in his findings released Tuesday. The 25-year-old man is referred to as the complainant in the report.

Using video footage from the banquet hall, eyewitness accounts and materials obtained from police, the SIU provided a detailed account of what happened that evening at the facility.

York Regional Police officers had been in the parking lot as there was a large gathering for live music performances. At around 11:50 p.m., one person came out of the building and told officers that a man had shown a gun in the lobby.

According to the SIU, it was later found that the man was in possession of a loaded Glock model 26 semi-automatic pistol.

After the information was radioed to others, the sergeant in charge instructed officers to set up containment around the building “but not to enter,” the SIU said.

The SO armed himself with a C8 rifle and positioned himself along with two other officers in the vestibule of the building, where they remained for several minutes, advising people to leave and preventing anyone from entering.

A short time later, one officer saw the complainant in the lobby and pointed him out to the SO. Defying the direction not to enter, three of them decided to go into the lobby and apprehend the man.

In venue footage viewed by the SIU, the complainant was captured walking southward with two Styrofoam food containers in his left hand while his right hand was in the front pocket of his sweatshirt.

The officers were then seen entering the lobby, and the SO pointed his rifle at the complainant.

“He noticed the officers behind him but continued to walk even as they ordered him to stop, get down, and show his hands,” the SIU said.

In the video, the man was seen removing a firearm from the right pocket of his sweatshirt and appeared to have placed it in the front waistband or pocket of his pants. The SIU said he then looked over his left shoulder while seeming to hold the gun through the front of his pants.

“The complainant quickened his pace and eventually turned right and entered a set of doors into the main hall,” the SIU said.

However, the SO caught up with him and struck him in the back with the barrel of his rifle, causing the man to stumble. The SIU said the man recovered and continued to run into the ballroom.

“The SO followed at a distance of one to three metres, his rifle pointed at the complainant, and (two officers) behind him, still shouting commands. With the complainant now travelling northwesterly approaching the rear of the main stage that had been erected in the hall, the SO discharged his firearm twice,” the SIU said.

The man flinched and hit the floor face-first. The SIU said he then rolled onto his left and appeared to have reached his right hand towards his waistband, prompting the SO to shoot him two more times.

He was shortly apprehended and handcuffed. Officers commenced first-aid on him before he was taken to the hospital, where he died the following day.

An autopsy was subsequently conducted and found that the cause of his death was “gunshot wounds of the torso.”

Meanwhile, the SIU said his firearm was located by the corner of the stage.

In his analysis, SIU Director Martino said the officer explained during an interview that he disregarded the instruction not to enter the facility, “believing there was a real risk of gunplay by the Complainant and an urgent need for police intervention.”

“Given what he knew of the complainant’s earlier conduct, namely, that he had brandished a gun at persons in the hall, and his continued presence on the premises with other people around, the officer’s concerns were not without foundation,” Martino said.

He also noted that the officer shot the complainant “to protect himself from a reasonably apprehended attack” despite not seeing a weapon.

“While the SO did not see the complainant with a gun, the officer had reason to believe that the complainant was in possession of a gun, a weapon he had apparently been willing to show and threaten persons with moments earlier,” Martino said.

For the first valley of shots, Martino said the officer feared that the complainant was retrieving a gun to use on the officer and that immediate defensive force was necessary.

“The same is true of the second volley of shots. Even though the complainant was now on the floor, he was turning onto his left side and reaching again towards his waistband with his right hand when the SO fired,” he said.

“The nature and extent of the force used by the SO was also reasonable. If the SO reasonably feared, as I am satisfied he did with respect to each of his two volleys, that the complainant was about to imminently retrieve a gun on his person and shoot him, then it is difficult to see what other defensive option the officer had available to preserve himself,” he added.

On the assertion that the deadly shooting could have been avoided had the officer followed the direction not to confront the man, Martino said, “Whatever the merits of that view, it must be said that there were also clear and demonstrable reasons for doing otherwise given the real threat that the complainant represented.”

“Thereafter, once the SO had engaged the Complainant, neither retreat nor withdrawal were viable options given the speed with which events unfolded and the presence of third-parties in the facility.”