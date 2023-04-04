SIU clears officers after man seriously injured during arrest in Petrolia

Two Ontario Provincial Police officers have been cleared of any wrongdoing after a man sustained serious injuries during an arrest in Petrolia.

According Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU), officers attempted to arrest a 49-year-old man on Dec. 10, 2022 after he was found to be in breach of a court order.

The man resisted arrest and attempted to flee, when an officer tackled the man. The report says police kicked and punched him before he was handcuffed and taken to hospital.

The SIU report states there are no “reasonable grounds” to believe he two officers committed a criminal offence in relation to the Dec. 10, 2022 arrest.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person. All investigations are conducted by SIU investigators who are civilians.