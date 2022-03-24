SIU clears OPP officer in 2021 shooting death of Bobcaygeon man

Ontario's watchdog has cleared a Kawartha Lakes OPP officer of any wrongdoing in connection with the Nov. 25, 2021, shooting death of a man at his residence in Bobcaygeon.

According to the Special Investigation Unit (SIU), the officer went to the man's home near Highway 49 and Highway 37 around 10 in the morning to investigate a report of gasoline theft from a local gas station.

The agency reports the officer knocked on a rear door at the property, and the man came outside armed with a rifle.

"The man told the officer to 'Get out of here,' as he lifted and pointed the rifle at the officer," the SIU report states.

"Drop the gun," the officer shouted while drawing his weapon, the report notes.

The SIU says the officer shot several rounds "in quick succession" before retreating to the front driveway to wait for backup.

The 57-year-old man died at the scene. According to the autopsy noted in the SIU report, he suffered two gunshot wounds.

The SIU found the officer's actions justifiable, adding, "there are no reasonable grounds to believe that the SO (officer) committed a criminal offence."

The investigation is now closed.

ABOUT THE SIU

The SIU is an independent government agency made up of civilians who investigate incidents that involve serious injury or death and allegations of sexual assault in the presence of police.

An officer's identity is protected by the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act before and after a case is closed unless charges are laid.