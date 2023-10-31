SIU clears OPP officer in Lakeshore incident

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared an OPP officer of any criminal wrongdoing in connection to the injuries a 21-year-old sustained after allegedly taking a firearm from a police cruiser in Lakeshore over the summer.

According to the SIU report, on July 3, officers were called to a report of a collision on Notre Dame Street in Belle River. The driver had reportedly exited a moving vehicle before it collided with a building.

More 911 came in about a man trespassing onto properties on and west of West Belle River Road holding something in his hands, later thought to be a rifle.

The SIU report says an officer found the man in a garage at a home on Diesbourg Boulevard and confronted him a C8 rife. The man then took off before turning back and heading toward the officer.

The officer returned to her cruiser, SIU says, but the man jabbed at the officer though an open window.

The report says the man managed to take control of her weapon and flee.He then ditched the weapon and found a knife that he used to cut himself across the back and left side of his torso.

The man then went into the Belle River where officers found him. The SIU says officers encouraged him to come back to land and helped him to shore by throwing him a flotation device.

Officers gave the man first aid and he was taken to hospital where he was treated for lacerations to his neck and abdomen, the report says.

SIU director Joseph Martino found “no reasonable grounds” to believe the officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the man’s injuries.