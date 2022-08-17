SIU clears OPP officer in Oro-Medonte fatal rollover
An OPP officer has been cleared of wrongdoing in connection with the death of a man who crashed a stolen police cruiser into a ditch in Oro-Medonte.
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) reports two men broke into a Huntsville-area business in April and took off from the scene.
Police pursued the suspect vehicle and used a spike belt to stop it in the area of 7 Line North and Sideroad 15/16 West and arrested one suspect.
READ: Suspect dies after rollover crash in police cruiser in Oro-Medonte: SIU report
The agency says the other suspect stole a police cruiser and fled at a high rate of speed before rolling the vehicle into a ditch.
The 41-year-old driver was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
The SIU says it found no reasonable grounds to charge the officer in relation to the fatal crash.
