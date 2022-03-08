SIU clears West Grey police following fatal crash involving stolen truck
The head of the province's Special Investigations Unit has determined there are no reasonable grounds to believe that a West Grey police officer committed a crime following a fatal crash last fall.
Around 1:25 p.m. on Nov. 7, 2021, a West Grey police officer attempted to stop a stolen Ford F-150 pickup truck in the area of Priceville, going up to 150 km/h.
Police set out a spike stick on Grey County Road 4 at Camp Oliver Road. The driver ran over the stick, kept driving and hit an oncoming car, killing the driver of the car and seriously injuring his 14-year-old daughter and a 26 year-old man.
On Monday, SIU Director Joseph Martino released his report and says he was unable to conclude that the use of the spike stick was an unreasonable action taken by police.
The file has been closed and the entire report can be read here.
-
Temporary closures coming to Malahat highway this weekThe delays will occur between Finlayson Arm Road and Tunnel Hill.
-
Manitoba government plans return to in-depth budget details under new billThe Manitoba government is planning to reinstate the release of detailed budget information after being accused of hiding it last year.
-
Tories deny opposition accusations that premier misled Manitobans on ICU patient transfersManitoba's Progressive Conservative government says Premier Heather Stefanson, who was health minister at the time, didn't know COVID-19 patients were set to be transferred out of province last May, while she was suggesting publicly Manitoba could handle a surge in cases.
-
Black advocate's virtual event hacked with hate-filled attackUPlift Black president and founder Shelly Skinner was hacked with homophobic and racial slurs and images during a virtual event meant to celebrate women.
-
OHL investigation into alleged 'inappropriate comments' completeThe Ontario Hockey League says it has completed an investigation into an allegation about ethnic slurs being made against a Russian player by an opponent during a recent Sudbury-North Bay game.
-
Third time's the charm for 'Room' at the Grand TheatreAfter being postponed twice due to pandemic restrictions and protocols, the stage production of Room hit the Grand Theatre stage Tuesday night.
-
Big names coming to perform at Sudbury arenaControversial American rapper DaBaby and award-winning Canadian comedian Russell Peters are both coming to Sudbury Community Arena in the next few months.
-
Winnipeg woman, 80, transferred to Russell hospital two months ago wants to return homeAn elderly woman from Winnipeg transferred to a hospital in western Manitoba two months ago wants to return home.
-
New Westminster woman pepper-sprayed during catalytic converter theft, police sayPolice in New Westminster are investigating after a woman was allegedly assaulted with pepper spray after she caught a pair of suspects stealing the catalytic converter from her car last week.