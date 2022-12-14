SIU clears Windsor police officer in shooting death

The province’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) has concluded its investigation after a man was shot and killed by a police officer this past summer.

Windsor police attended the intersection of Wyandotte Street and Ouellette Avenue on Aug. 15 for a report of a man swinging a machete.

The SIU investigation found two officers on bicycles arrived and repeatedly ordered the man to drop the weapon.

The man, who we now know as 70-year-old Allan Andkilde reportedly hit a vehicle with the machete

One officer deployed a taser while another shot him in the stomach.

He was handcuffed and transported to hospital where he died.

The SIU concluding there is no reasonable grounds to believe that a Windsor police officer committed a criminal offence in connection with fatally shooting Andkilde.