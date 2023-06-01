SIU clears Woodstock officer after crash between cruiser and stolen vehicle

A Woodstock police officer will not face criminal charges after the province’s police watchdog completed an investigation into a collision between a stolen vehicle and police cruiser in January.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) released its report into the incident on Friday.

On the evening of Jan. 25, the Woodstock Police Service received a 911 call about an Audi driving recklessly, the SIU said.

By the time police discovered the vehicle’s location, the SIU said the 31-year-old male driver had struck multiple vehicles and collided with other structures along the roadway.

The SIU said the driver of the Audi attempted to drive around a police cruiser, but lost control and slid into another cruiser.

Officers forcibly removed the man from the vehicle, then he was handcuffed and taken into custody. The SIU said he was taken to hospital and diagnosed with a fractured spine.

SIU Director Joseph Martino said there were no reasonable grounds to believe that an officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the man’s arrest and injury.

Woodstock police say the 31-year-old is facing 23 changes including: