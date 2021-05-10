SIU close investigation in Windsor man’s death

An investigation into the death of a 26-year-old man last month in Windsor has been terminated.

On April 12, 2021, Windsor Police to a residence on Hall Avenue in Windsor after a woman reported that her boyfriend was in medical distress after allegedly consuming gasoline and medication.

A Windsor Police Service officer was the first to arrive at the scene. He started to perform CPR.

The man was later taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“Based on the SIU’s preliminary inquiries, there is patently nothing to investigate as far as the potential criminal liability of any police officer is concerned in connection with the man’s death,” says SIU Director Joseph Martino. “On this record, it is plain and obvious that no officer contributed to the man’s death in any manner that could conceivably attract criminal liability. Accordingly, the file is closed.”

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers in incidences that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.